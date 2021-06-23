MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE

Hundreds of people attended the Nyssa Nite Rodeo last weekend for two nights of back-to-back rodeo entertainment.

If you see yourself or a friend or family member in any of these photos and would like a free digital copy, please contact Austin Johnson using the contact information listed at end of this collection.

Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Jaeden Forrey and cowgirl Michaela Bocci hold their hands over their hearts during the National Anthem. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A cowgirl holds the American Flag during the signing of the National Anthem. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

The kid cowboys and cowgirls behind the scenes prepare for the Mutton Bustin competition. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A young cowgirl laughs while riding a goat during the first night of Mutton Bustin. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A young cowboy mounts a steer for the JR steer riding competition. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A cowboy takes a quite moment before his competition ride. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A young cowboy rides in the novice saddled bronc competition. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

BoDine Pinz of the P9 Rodeo Company warms up a horse with her niece. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Some cowboys take a moment at the shoots to relax in between rides. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A cowboy rides a bucking steer in the JR steer riding competition. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Rodeo clown Tony Baker waits for the next rider to come out of the shoot. This is Baker’s first year as a rodeo clown. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Nyssa Nite Rodeo Queen Jaeden Forrey helps cowgirl Michaela Bocci calm down after Bocci’s horse was seriously spoked by a tractor that got too close to the flag girls. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

The flag girls take the center of the arena at the 75th Nyssa Nite Rodeo. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A young cowboy hangs on the arena gate. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A cowboy prepares to dismount his a horse to rope up a cattle. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A cowboy holds up his grandson to watch the rodeo. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Cowboy dads wait with their cowboy sons before they compete in the Mutton Bustin competition. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Nyssa Nite Rodeo vendor Moses Cisneros mans his grill. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Savannah Clark hands a young cowboy some blue cotton candy. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

Brothers Sterling and Juke share some cotton candy. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A young boy and an older girl play in the dirt underneath the bleachers. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

A drone shot shows the arena, spruced up and ready for action on the first night of the rodeo. (The Enterprise/Austin Johnson)

