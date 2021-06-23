VALE RODEO

The popular festival will include four full days of activities from July 1 through July 4.

The annual show and shine car show is part of the Oregon Trail Days in Vale on the Fourth of July weekend. (The Enterprise file)

VALE – Oregon Trail Days, the Vale Chamber of Commerce’s yearly Fourth of July festival, is back this year after last year’s cancellation due to the Covid pandemic.

The event will feature four days of fun July 1-4, with events throughout Vale’s downtown that run most of the day for the entire span of the annual rodeo.

Among the highlights, said Chamber of Commerce team member Kate Humphrey, will be the Lions Breakfast. A longtime community favorite, volunteers will be cooking for a crowd from 7 to 11 a.m. on July 4 in the covered area at Wadleigh Park.

It's all you can eat pancakes, eggs and sausage for $8 per adult and $5 per child, according to the Lions Facebook page.

Also on July 4, the Show & Shine Car Show will be downtown from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and the 4th of July Fun Run will start at 8 a.m. at Wadleigh Park. Each of these events requires a small donation to participate.

Humphrey said that Oregon Trail Days has been a summer staple in Vale, with a history stretching back to the 1970s or 1980s. It was difficult, she said, to skip the event last year.

“It’s always needed, it is needed for the community,” she said. “The community, they so look forward to it.”

Humphrey said that putting on the event this year was a team effort.

“Shoutout to all the participants,” she said. “They’re willing to step up and take it on.”

