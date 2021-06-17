EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Harper School District, Vale School District, Executive Director and Marketing and Development Director, Ranch Help

The Harper School District is advertising a Business Manager/ Administrative Assistant. Degree desired AA/BA. The position is fulltime competitive pay with benefit package. Experience Negotiated for salary. Experience with School Finance, Benefit management, financial reporting, annual audits, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, office management and purchase orders. Contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or email [email protected] or 2987 Harper Westfall/Rd. Harper Oregon 97906. Harper Certified employment application found on website www.harpersd.org, Resume and 3 letters of recommendation. Open until filled.

VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Assistant Baseball Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

VALE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD TRACK COACH

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

WILLOWCREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CERTIFIED TEACHER

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified teaching vacancy at Willowcreek Elementary School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC). Applicants should hold a Multiple Subjects and/or a Physical Education endorsement. The position may also include a stipend for building leadership or administrative responsibilities. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Certified Application link above.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

FOUR RIVERS

CULTURAL CENTER

Join Our Team

2 Positions available

Executive Director and

Marketing and Development Director

We are inviting qualified applicants to apply for these positions.

Engaging and dynamic business with interesting responsibilities and a lot of community participation.

Required – Bachelor’s degree, good written and communication skills, team player, experience managing others.

Four Rivers Cultural Center is a non-profit with the mission – FRCC’s mission is to unite the community through the celebration and education of diversity and culture.

Find job descriptions and salary information and where to send a resume on our website – www.4rcc.com and Facebook at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum.

Farm/ Ranch

Help needed,

can teach year round

position.

208-741-6850

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified

Special Education Teacher & Case Manager for grades 5-8 beginning with the

2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching

License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC)

with an appropriate special education endorsement. Applications may be obtained

from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the

District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 1, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer