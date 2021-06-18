MALHEUR COUNTY COMMUNITY

The Show and Shine event is July 4. Area residents can browse a collection of cars, motorcycles and tractors.

The annual show and shine car show is slated July 4 at Wadleigh Park in Vale. (The Enterprise/Lynn Keller).

VALE – Local residents and visitors attracted to the Vale rodeo will get the chance to see some classic cars at the Show and Shine event at Wadleigh Park July 4. The event, sponsored by Keller Farms, will showcase vintage cars, pickups, motorcycles and tractors.

“It is one of our things that we do because it is one of those community things and it makes us feel good doing it,” said Lynn Keller who, along with her husband, Logan, spearhead the show. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. and runs until noon and is free.

“This is something we can do for the community,” said Keller. The entry fee for contestants is $5, said Keller.

The public can vote for the best vehicle in each category and the top two winners will receive a trophy.

Proceeds from the show go to the New Year’s fireworks show in Vale.

“I would love to encourage people to participate. If we can fill the park with cool vehicles, that would be awesome. Dune buggies, whatever you want to bring down,” said Keller.

Keller said the fourth annual car show usually draws unique vehicles.

“We live in a community where pretty much everyone has something stuffed in a barn and this is the one time of the year where they get it out,” said Keller.

Keller said the number of classic cars varies each year.

“When I took over the event we were lucky to see, maybe, 20 cars but one year I had 80 entries. I hope to see at least 50 enter this year,” said Keller.

Keller said the show “gives people something to talk about.”

“The neat thing is you are talking about vehicles and it is neat to see what your neighbors have and for them to share it,” said Keller. For more information on the event, interested individuals can call Keller at 541-709-1156.

News tip? Contact reporter Pat Caldwell at [email protected]

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.