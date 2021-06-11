NYSSA

The rodeo is now accepting teams for everything from wild cow milking to mutton bustin'.

Nyssa. (File photo)

NYSSA - Get ready, Nyssa – It’s rodeo time! The 75th annual Nyssa Nite Rodeo will be held June 18-19 at Oregon Trail Arena. For contestants, the books are now open either online at app.highcallrodeo.com or call 208-918-1591.

Now is the time to get your team together for the wild cow milking, always an interesting event. There will also be mutton busting, junior steers, junior barrels as well as the traditional rodeo events from broncs to bulls.

Pre-show starts at 7 p.m. with the main event at 8 p.m. Tickets are $8 for general admission; $5 for age 6-12 and free for age 5 and under.

Congratulations to Tim and Debbie Brown of Brown’s Buffalo Ranch who were selected as this year’s grand marshals.

For the latest rodeo info, check their Facebook page at NyssaNiteRodeo or web site nyssaniterodeo.com.

