EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Vale School District, Novice Educator Specialist, Harper School District, Willowcreek Elementary School, Executive Director and Marketing and Development Director

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a Head Cook position beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a current food handler’s card, have knowledge of school nutrition guidelines, and have experience preparing large quantities of food. This position is an 8-hour per day position and aligns with the school calendar. The Head Cook is a PERS eligible position and offers a health insurance contribution. Compensation and benefits are based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

REN Novice Educator Specialist with the Malheur Education Service District. Application materials and job description available at www.malesd.org or contact Sarah at Malheur ESD Region 14. Telephone: (541) 473-4856. Open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Employment Opportunity

Harper School District has an opening for a classified para-professional position beginning with the 2021-22 school year. Position is for 7.5 hours per day, starting at $14.15 per hour with no experience. Applicants must have para-professional certification, completed two years of college or have an Associate’s Degree. To obtain a classified application visit www.harpersd.org., or call 541-358-2473, open until filled. Harper School District is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

The Harper School District is advertising a Business Manager/ Administrative Assistant. Degree desired AA/BA. The position is fulltime competitive pay with benefit package. Experience Negotiated for salary. Experience with School Finance, Benefit management, financial reporting, annual audits, accounts payable, accounts receivable, payroll, office management and purchase orders. Contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or email [email protected] or 2987 Harper Westfall/Rd. Harper Oregon 97906. Harper Certified employment application found on website www.harpersd.org, Resume and 3 letters of recommendation. Open until filled.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified K-6 vocal music instructor position beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified high school social studies instructor position at Vale High School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

VALE HIGH SCHOOL HEAD TRACK COACH

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Head Track Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

WILLOWCREEK ELEMENTARY SCHOOL CERTIFIED TEACHER

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified teaching vacancy at Willowcreek Elementary School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC). Applicants should hold a Multiple Subjects and/or a Physical Education endorsement. The position may also include a stipend for building leadership or administrative responsibilities. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Certified Application link above.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

FOUR RIVERS

CULTURAL CENTER

Join Our Team

2 Positions available

Executive Director and

Marketing and Development Director

We are inviting qualified applicants to apply for these positions.

Engaging and dynamic business with interesting responsibilities and a lot of community participation.

Required – Bachelor’s degree, good written and communication skills, team player, experience managing others.

Four Rivers Cultural Center is a non-profit with the mission – FRCC’s mission is to unite the community through the celebration and education of diversity and culture.

Find job descriptions and salary information and where to send a resume on our website – www.4rcc.com and Facebook at Four Rivers Cultural Center and Museum.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for a certified high school math instructor position at Vale High School beginning with the 2021-2022 school year.

Interested applicants must hold or be able to obtain a valid Oregon Teaching License issued by Oregon Teachers Standards and Practices Commission (TSPC) with the appropriate endorsement(s). Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or on the District website www.valesd.org.

Application deadline: June 10, 2021

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Harper School District is seeking a highly qualified 7-12 Agriculture-FFA/Social Studies instructor beginning with school year 2021/22. Instructor needs Oregon Teaching license and certification in Agriculture/Social Studies. This position has benefits and salary starting at $34,971 + stipend for FFA. Please send Teacher Application, available at www.harpersd.org (under information center and employment), cover letter, current resume, three letters of recommendation, copy of transcripts and copy of license to Harper School District, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR 97906. For questions please contact Ron Talbot at 541-358-2473 or [email protected] Position open until filled.

Harper School District is an equal opportunity employer.

_______________________________________________________________________________________

VALE HIGH SCHOOL ASSISTANT BASEBALL COACH

Vale School District #84 is inviting qualified individuals to apply for the Vale High School Assistant Baseball Coach position for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applications may be obtained from the Superintendent’s Office, 403 “E” Street West, Vale, Oregon, or by clicking on the Classified Application link above. Compensation is based on negotiated agreement.

Application deadline: June 17, 2021.

Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.