The 75th annual event was cancelled last year because of Covid but the show is a go June 18 through June 19.

The Nyssa Nite Rodeo will offer up plenty of action the weekend of June 18-19. (The Enterprise/File).

NYSSA – A year-long wait for local rodeo fans is over as the 75th Nyssa Nite Rodeo will snort and buck into town Friday and Saturday, June 18-19.

The event, sanctioned by the Idaho Cowboy Association, kicks off each night at 7 p.m. with a pre-rodeo. The main rodeo starts at 8 p.m. Friday night is Pink Night where $1 from each ticket sale goes to Saint Alphonsus Health System breast cancer prevention program.

Cost for the rodeo at the gate is $8 for adults and ages 6 to 12 cost $5. Youth 5 and under get into the event free.

Along with regular rodeo events – such as bull and bronc riding – junior cowboys will also compete in such events as barrel racing and mutton bustin.

“It is something to do with the whole family,” said Kim Speelman, Nyssa Nite Rodeo president. Because of Covid, Speelman said rodeo organizers will limit the crowd to 800 people for each night’s performance.

“That’s about half of what comes through the gate normally,” said Speelman.

Key events, such as the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Parade, will not be held this year, said Speelman, because organizers didn’t decide to hold the rodeo until April.

“We were behind the gun a little bit,” said Speelman.

Speelman said she does not know how many contestants will be on hand this year for rodeo events because the Idaho Cowboy Association is handling entries.

The rodeo entertainment this year, said Speelman, will be the wild milking competition each night. Speelman said the rodeo is still seeking competitors for the event.

“We are looking for three-man teams,” said Speelman.

Wild milking competition teams will compete for a $300 pot.

To enter the competition, go to www.nyssaniterodeo.com

Speelman said there will also be a number of vendors at the rodeo offering a host of treats and food.

Speelman said the Nyssa Nite Rodeo Board felt it was important to hold the rodeo because last year Covid shuttered the event.

“We just decided we have to do something - have to get out and have some fun,” said Speelman.

The two-day event will be capped with a dance Saturday night in the rodeo arena.

The dance begins “as soon as the last bull is pushed out of the arena,” said Speelman.

For more information, interested individuals can go online to www.nyssaniterodeo.com

