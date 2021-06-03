REMBERING THE FALLEN

A group of volunteers organized by the Nyssa American Legion Auxiliary decorated headstones May 28 while members of the Vale American Legion Post 92 conducted a ceremony May 31 at Pioneer Cemetery for Memorial Day.

MALHEUR COUNTY - Veterans groups and volunteers from Vale and Nyssa stepped up to honor those who served the nation during the Memorial Day weekend.

In Vale, 15 members of the American Legion Post 92 held a ceremony that included musicians where a wreath was placed to honor those who served and sacrificed for the United States.

In Nyssa, the Nyssa American Legion Auxiliary spearheaded an effort to decorate graves of fallen service members.

Members of the Vale American Legion Post 92 line up and honor service members during a Memorial Day ceremony. (Photo by Bob Bement).

Flags fly above the graves at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. The decorated graves were the work of the Nyssa American Legion Auxiliary and volunteers. (Enterprise photo by Susan Barton).

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.