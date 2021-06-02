PUBLIC NOTICES

IRONSIDE RURAL ROAD DISTRICT MEETING

The Ironside Rural Road District #5 has regular monthly meetings the second Tuesday of every month at the road shop building starting at 5 p.m.

Publish date: June 2, 2021

Notice of Budget Hearing

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for the Vale Rural Fire Protection District will be held on

June 09, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. at the Vale Fire Hall, 950 Hope Street, Vale Or. The purpose of this meeting is to receive the budget and comments for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed budget with the Budget Committee.

Publish dates: June 2, 2021

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSBN 202437

280 A Street East, P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

[email protected]yers.com

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO.: 6192 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of SHERI DEE WEATHERBY, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ronald Weatherby has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Cale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons who rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 19, 2021.

Respectfully,

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSBN 202437

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 19 & 26, 2021 and June 2, 2021

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN

according to ORS 294.250(5), that the Malheur County Court Proceedings and the Schedule of Payments exceeding $500 will be posted and available for review at the Malheur County Courthouse (Clerk’s Office), the Ontario Community library, the Nyssa city public library, the Vale city public library, and the Jordan Valley U.S. Postal Service office. Copies of all or part of the posted information may be obtained upon request and upon payment of a fee not exceeding the actual cost incurred by the county in making copies of the posted information, from the Malheur County Clerk, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918 or phone (541) 473-5151.

/s/Gayle V. Trotter

Malheur County Clerk

Publish date: June 2, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Vale Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to make a recommendation on the Vale Planning Action described below. This will be followed by a public hearing on the same subject before the Vale City Council at on Tuesday June 8, 2021, beginning at 7:00 P.M. in City Hall.

Vale Planning Action: An annexation and rezone request from Geo Investments, LLC, as follows: 1) to annex into the City limits of Vale a parcel of property in the Malheur County Urban Growth Area (UGA) consisting of 19.13 acres, more particularly identified as Tax Lot 500 of Tax Map 18S4519C; and 2) to rezone the parcel from UGA-Residential to Vale-Commercial. The applicant for the annexation and zone change has expressed that the parcel will be used for a trailer park on the property, which is a permitted use in the Vale-Commercial zone.

The public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning. Documents concerning the proposed annexation and zone change will be available at City Hall at least seven days before each public hearing.

Information submitted by the applicant and the City staff report may be viewed at Vale City Hall. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on any or all these matters may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager by 5:00 pm on the date of the hearings. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearings. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearings with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 997918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021, and June 2, 2021

This is an action for Judicial Foreclosure of real property commonly known as 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE, ONTARIO, OR 97914 A motion or answer must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days of the date of the first publication specified herein along with the required filing fee.

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 20CV20260

SUMMONS

SEATTLE BANK

Plaintiff

v.

THE ESTATE OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND

DEVISEES OF ROMAIGNE YOST; THE

ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA

LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS,

ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L.

LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; KYLE HUGH

YOST; WILLIAM YOST AKA GREGORY

YOST; OREGON DEPARTMENT OF

REVENUE; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS

OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY

RIGHT, TITLE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN

THE REAL PROPERTY COMMONLY

KNOWN AS 1425 WEST IDAHO AVENUE,

ONTARIO, OREGON 97914

Defendants

TO DEFENDANTS: THE ESTATE OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH; THE UNKNOWN HEIRS, ASSIGNS AND DEVISEES OF MARIA L. LYNCH AKA RIA LYNCH

IN THE NAME OF THE STATE OF OREGON: You are hereby required to appear and defend the action filed against you in the above-entitled cause within 30 days from the date of service of this Summons upon you; and if you fail to appear and defend, for want thereof, the Plaintiff will apply to the court for the relief demanded therein.

Dated: 5/25/21 ALDRIDGE PITE, LLP

By: /s/ Christina M. Andreoni

Christina M. Andreoni, OSB #160875

(858) 750-7600

(503) 222-2260 (facsimile)

[email protected]

111 SW Columbia Street, Suite 950

Portland, OR 97201

Of Attorneys for Plaintiff

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT/DEFENDANTS

READ THESE PAPERS CAREFULLY

You must “appear” in this case or the other side will win automatically. To “appear” you must file with the court a legal paper called a “motion” or “answer”. The “motion” or “answer” must be given to the court clerk or administrator within 30 days (or 60 days for Defendant United States or State of Oregon Department of Revenue) along with the required filing fee. It must be in proper form and have proof of service on the plaintiff’s attorney or, if the plaintiff does not have an attorney, proof of service on the plaintiff.

If you have questions, you should see an attorney immediately. If you need help in finding an attorney, you may contact the Oregon State Bar’s Lawyer Referral Service online at www.oregonstatebar.org or by calling (503) 684-3763 (in the Portland metropolitan area) or toll-free elsewhere in Oregon at (800) 452-7636.

NOTICE TO ANY VETERAN OF THE ARMED FORCES

If you are a veteran of the armed forces, assistance may be available from a county veterans’ service officer or community action agency. Contact information for a local county veterans’ service officer and community action agency may be obtained by calling a 2-1-1 information service.

Publish Date: June 2, 9, 16, and 23, 2021

