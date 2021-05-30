MALHEUR COUNTY LIFE

Volunteers on Friday, March 28, placed flags at the graves of military veterans at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery.

Hilltop Cemetery offers a Memorial Day scene as the 2021 observance nears. (Susan Barton photo)

NYSSA - Volunteers on Friday, May 28, decorated the graves of military veterans at Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa.

The Nyssa American Legion Auxiliary placed flags in anticipation of the Monday holiday.

The cemetery holds about 2,700 graves.

Betty Holcomb leads volunteers in preparing Hilltop Memorial Cemetery for Memorial Day 2021. (Susan Barton photo)

Flags fly in Hilltop Cemetery to mark Memorial Day 2021. (Susan Barton photo)

Hilltop Memorial Cemetery in Nyssa. (Susan Barton photo)

Have Nyssa news to share? Contact correspondent Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

