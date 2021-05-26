YOUR COMMUNITY

Pool will be open Monday through Saturday throughout the summer. Gate prices this year are $4 for ages 3 and up and $3 for open swim. Lap Swim costs $3. Those age 2 and under get in for free.

A local youth jumps into the Vale pool last summer. The pool will open this weekend. (Kezia Setyawan/The Enterprise)

VALE – The Vale Swimming Pool will open for the summer Saturday, May 29.

The pool will be open Monday through Saturday. During the week, the pool offers lap swim from 6 to 7 a.m. and then water aerobics from 7 to 8 a.m.

From 9 a.m. to noon, the focus is on swim lessons. Open swim starts at 1 p.m. and runs to 4:45 p.m.

From 5 to 6 p.m. the pool will offer lap swim and aerobics with another stint of open swim between 6 to 8 p.m.

On Saturdays, there will be open swim from 1 to 4:45 p.m. and again between 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, call city hall at 541-473-3133 or email [email protected]