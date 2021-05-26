ONTARIO CITY GOVERNMENT

The recall effort has until June 7 to come up with the requisite 494 signatures from Ontario voters in order to force an official statement from Rodriguez with either his resignation or his reasons for not resigning. If Rodriguez chooses not to resign, a special election must be held within 35 days.

Ontario Councilor Freddy Rodriguez. (Rachel Parsons/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – The second citizen effort to recall Ontario Councilor Freddy Rodriguez turned in 502 signatures to City Recorder Tori Barnett on Monday, May 17, but petitioners continue to gather signatures.

The milestone prompted Eddy Pearcy-Thiel, leader of the 849-member Facebook group “Citizens Coalition of Ontario and Community,” to go before the Ontario City Council on Tuesday to ask Rodriguez to resign.

“If he really cared about the city, he would step up to the plate and stop this from happening,” said Pearcy-Thiel.

Pearcy-Thiel said in her statement to Rodriguez and the council that a recall vote would cost Ontario more than $10,000 to hold a special election.

Malheur County Clerk Gayle Trotter confirmed that “it could easily be more.”

A special election will be scheduled only after Trotter verifies that petitions seeking a recall vote carry the needed 494 signatures of Ontario voters.

“Because of the embarrassment to the city and the cost it’s going to cost to the city, I asked for (Rodriguez)’s resignation,” Pearcy-Thiel said. “There was no response. He looked a little shocked.”

“I know that this whole time he really has thought that it’s not gonna happen,” she continued. “I knew that then, he would realize how serious this really is. You know you can’t keep on saying the things he says and think you can get away with it.”

Cydney Cooke, the public face of the recall effort, said that she was “excited to have submitted the minimum requirement.”

“We are still actively collecting signatures,” she said, “and anxiously awaiting the results.”

If Trotter determines that the petitioners have met the signature requirement by Monday, June 7, Rodriguez will have five days in which he could resign or instead submit a statement about the recall effort. If he doesn’t resign, a special election to determine his status on the council would held within 35 days of his statement.

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

﻿SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.