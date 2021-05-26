UPCOMING EVENTS

The popular Sinaloan band has more than 70 years of history and will be making its first appearance in Ontario.

The Malheur County Fairgrounds, more recently the site of Covid testing and vaccination events, will host this joyful event. (The Enterprise/Rachel Parsons)

ONTARIO – A Mexican rodeo, or jaripeo, of epic proportions is scheduled to take place at the Malheur County Fairgrounds in Ontario on Sunday, May 30.

The event will feature Banda Sinaloense el Recodo de Don Cruz Lizárraga, a musical group with more than seventy years of history. The banda music they play has its origins in Sinaloa, a state on the Pacific coast of Mexico. Their lineup includes four clarinets, three trumpets, a tambora, a snare drum set with cowbells & cymbals, a sousaphone, three trombones, two tenor horns and two vocalists.

For the rodeo, Los Destructores de Memo Ocampo, a group from Guerrero, in Mexico’s southwest region, will be featured. In jaripeo, riders attempt to stay atop a bull until it has stopped bucking completely.

Tickets are available online via Ticketon and cost $60, with children under 10 free.

News tip? Contact [email protected]

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.