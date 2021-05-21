Free COVID

The event will feature free lunch and $25 gift cards for all those vaccinated.

A vaccine, like those used to prevent against Covid transmission. The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

UPDATE: Because of a staffing issue, haircuts will not be available.

ONTARIO – Malheur County residents can get a free lunch, a gift card and a vaccination shot all at once today during an evening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Origins Faith Community in Ontario.

The address is 312 N.W. Second St. in Ontario, next to the tiny home shelters.

Anyone who comes to the event can get a free lunch. And those who get vaccinated will be given a $25 gift card to Mallard’s or Jackson’s markets.

The event is the latest in the Malheur County Health Department’s ongoing effort to vaccinate Malheur County.

After a period in the “low risk” category, the county has moved back to “high risk,” and only 32% of residents had been vaccinated as of May 11, less than half of the benchmark 70% needed under Oregon’s guidance to lift Covid restrictions.

“The purpose of the event is to raise awareness about vaccines, and we’re trying to get our Covid numbers down so that everyone can get back to life as usual. So we’re hoping it can be as educational as it is productive with getting numbers down and vaccine numbers up,” said Heather Echeveste, executive director of Origins Faith Community.

News tip? Contact [email protected]

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.