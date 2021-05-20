EDUCATION

Senior Corbin Palmer became the state champion in both Automotive Service Technology and Diesel Equipment Technology and will advance to national competition in June in the first category, and others also placed in the top ten.

Harper CTE students show off the medals they won at the 2021 Oregon SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference. (Submitted photo)

HARPER – Harper students recently took top honors at the virtual Oregon SkillsUSA State Leadership and Skills Conference, a career and technical education competition geared toward developing “world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens.”

Six students from Harper competed in the categories of Automotive Service Technology, Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair, and Diesel Equipment Technology.

To compete, the students submitted “a written knowledge test, videos of themselves performing assigned tasks, a recorded job interview, and a resume,” according Wade Johnson, Harper automotive instructor.

Senior Corbin Palmer became the state champion in both Automotive Service Technology and Diesel Equipment Technology and will advance to national competition in June in the first category.

Palmer was also state champion in 2019 in the category of Diesel Equipment Technology, and placed 19th at the national competition that year.

Bennett Johnson, a sophomore, placed fourth in Automotive Maintenance and Light Repair. Jeremiah Wright, a junior, placed third in Diesel Equipment Technology and fourth in Automotive Service Technology. Ryan Talbot, a junior, placed fifth in Automotive Service Technology.

“This year has been very hard on our students so it is very nice to see them experience success,” Johnson said. “We look forward to next year being as close to a traditional school setting as possible. My students deserve all of the credit for making this year a success with so many obstacles in their way.”

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.