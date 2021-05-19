PREP SPORTS

Teams from Vale, Nyssa and Ontario concluded their season last weekend. Meanwhile, most prep baseball teams also finished out their 2021 schedules during weekend play.

Vale’s Sydney Hager connects with the ball during a game against Ontario Saturday in Ontario. Ontario’s Samantha Ray broke open a close game with her two-run, home run shot late in the contest for a 19-8 Tiger victory. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

ONTARIO – Samantha Ray’s two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning helped push Ontario past Vale, 19-8, in non-league softball last Saturday.

The Ontario win capped the season for both teams. The Tigers finished the season with a 9-5 overall record while Vale ended with a 4-11 mark.

The Vikings entered the season a young team that gradually matured, said coach Cirbi Morrison.

Morrison said a “good worth ethic” proved to be crucial as the season developed. Morrison said she was disappointed in the number of games the Vikings played. Usually, she said, Vale will play up to 30 games in a season. This year, the Covid-shortened season meant the Vikings played 15 games. The Vale baseball team also concluded its season Saturday with a twin bill loss to Ontario. The Tigers defeated Vale 11-1 in the first game and 21-9 in the second contest. The Vikings finished the season 3-11 overall. Ontario ends its season at 9-5. The Nyssa varsity baseball team wrapped it season with doubleheader losses to Baker/Powder Valley Saturday.

Baker/Powder Valley won the first game 22-3 and claimed a 15-3 victory in the second game. The Bulldogs ended the season with a 3-10 overall record.

The Nyssa girls varsity softball team swept a doubleheader with Baker/Powder Valley Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs won the first game 19-5 and clinched the second contest 18-4. Nyssa finishes its season with a 4-10 overall record.

