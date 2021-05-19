PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of CHARLES LEONARD WILLIAMS SR., Estate of DONALD M.B. VANDEWEGHE, Dell Brogan Cemetery, City of Vale, Estate of SHERI DEE WEATHERBY, Jordan Valley Cemetery.

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: CHARLES LEONARD WILLIAMS SR., Deceased. CASE NO. 6185 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Williams Jr. has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 12, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6188 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of: DONALD M.B. VANDEWEGHE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kliffie Vandeweghe has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 12, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021

Notice of Budget Meeting

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for the Dell Brogan Cemetery District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 will be held at 5112 Maag RD, Vale OR. The meeting will take place on May 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Commitee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Commitee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 26, 2021, at 922 Haul RD, Vale OR between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Publish Date: May 12 & 19, 2021

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Vale Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to make a recommendation on the Vale Planning Action described below. This will be followed by a public hearing on the same subject before the Vale City Council at on Tuesday June 8, 2021, beginning at 7:00 P.M. in City Hall.

Vale Planning Action: An annexation and rezone request from Geo Investments, LLC, as follows: 1) to annex into the City limits of Vale a parcel of property in the Malheur County Urban Growth Area (UGA) consisting of 19.13 acres, more particularly identified as Tax Lot 500 of Tax Map 18S4519C; and 2) to rezone the parcel from UGA-Residential to Vale-Commercial. The applicant for the annexation and zone change has expressed that the parcel will be used for a trailer park on the property, which is a permitted use in the Vale-Commercial zone.

The public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning. Documents concerning the proposed annexation and zone change will be available at City Hall at least seven days before each public hearing.

Information submitted by the applicant and the City staff report may be viewed at Vale City Hall. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on any or all these matters may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager by 5:00 pm on the date of the hearings. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearings. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearings with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 997918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021, and June 2, 2021

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO.: 6192 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of SHERI DEE WEATHERBY, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Ronald Weatherby has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Cale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons who rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 19, 2021.

Respectfully,

Christine D. Mosier-Crysler, OSBN 202437

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 19 & 26, 2021 and June 2, 2021

