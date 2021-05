RITES OF PASSAGE

The dance, held Friday, May 14, featured snacks, photos and a live DJ outside in the school parking lot – a Covid-era adaptation.

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

 Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario students at prom, May 14, 2021. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.