Kate Gooch wants to one day own a ranch. Meantime, she's learning about plants and a specialized niche of agriculture through Jordan Valley's greenhouse management class.

Note: This is part of a series of articles introducing local students pursuing vocational knowledge through Career Technical Education courses in Malheur County. Watch for more profiles from local schools in the Malheur Enterprise.

Meet Kate Gooch, Grade 12, Jordan Valley High School.

Current Voc Ed Class: Greenhouse Management

Kate Gooch enjoys working outdoors and learning about plants in the Jordan Valley greenhouse program. (Submitted photo)

Why I decided to take the class: I decided to take Greenhouse Management because not only do I love working outside, but I’m interested in growing my own garden. Taking this class allowed me to further my knowledge about plants and how to take care of them.

What I like about this class: I like Greenhouse Management because it allows me to work outside. I enjoy planting and watching the transformation of the greenhouse. The greenhouse allows me to escape all reality and relax. It has provided me with knowledge I can use throughout my life.

What I’d like the community to know: I’d like the community to know that there’s a lot of work that goes into starting and operating a greenhouse. From maintaining the structure, improving tables, to transplanting plugs and preparing for our upcoming plant sale, we put a lot of time and care into making sure our greenhouse is successful. We are thankful for our community and all their support.

My Future Dreams: My future dream is to one day start and operate my own ranch. Until then, I plan to work and further my education. I currently have jobs lined out for the next year, until I can decide whether or not I want to attend a trade school or college. I have always enjoyed working in agriculture and plan to continue to do so in my future.

