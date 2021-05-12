PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of: DONALD M.B. VANDEWEGHE, City of Vale, Estate of: GERALD ALLEN ERSTROM, Dell Brogan Cemetery, Estate of: CHARLES LEONARD WILLIAMS SR., Notice of Sale, Jordan Valley Cemetery, Pioneer Place.

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

CASE NO. 6188 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of: DONALD M.B. VANDEWEGHE, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Kliffie Vandeweghe has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 12, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS

Notice is hereby given that the City of Vale Planning Commission will meet at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in the City Council Chambers at Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow Street North, Vale, Oregon, to make a recommendation on the Vale Planning Action described below. This will be followed by a public hearing on the same subject before the Vale City Council at on Tuesday June 8, 2021, beginning at 7:00 P.M. in City Hall.

Vale Planning Action: An annexation and rezone request from Geo Investments, LLC, as follows: 1) to annex into the City limits of Vale a parcel of property in the Malheur County Urban Growth Area (UGA) consisting of 19.13 acres, more particularly identified as Tax Lot 500 of Tax Map 18S4519C; and 2) to rezone the parcel from UGA-Residential to Vale-Commercial. The applicant for the annexation and zone change has expressed that the parcel will be used for a trailer park on the property, which is a permitted use in the Vale-Commercial zone.

The public hearings before the Planning Commission and City Council will follow the procedural requirements for quasi-judicial land use actions under Oregon law and Vale City Code Title VIII-Zoning. Documents concerning the proposed annexation and zone change will be available at City Hall at least seven days before each public hearing.

Information submitted by the applicant and the City staff report may be viewed at Vale City Hall. Copies may be obtained at reasonable cost.

Comments on any or all these matters may be submitted in writing to Todd Fuller, Vale City Manager by 5:00 pm on the date of the hearings. Written or oral testimony may be given at the hearings. Failure to raise an issue in person or in writing at the hearings with sufficient specificity to allow the decision maker an opportunity to respond to the issue precludes appeal to the Land Conservation & Development Commission.

Inquiries may be directed to Todd Fuller, City Manager, 150 Longfellow Street N., Vale, OR 997918, telephone 541-473-3133.

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021, and June 2, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec, OSBN 941758

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

541-473-3141 Business

541-473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

IN THE COUNTY COURT OF THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6186

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of: GERALD ALLEN ERSTROM, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that Niki Ann Cutler has been appointed and has qualified as the Personal Representative of the estate. All persons having claims against the estate are hereby required to present their claims, with proper vouchers, within four months after the date of first publication of this notice, as stated below, to the Personal Representative at: Carol DeHaven Skerjanec, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918 or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings in this estate may obtain additional information from the records of the court, the Personal Representative, or the attorney for the Personal Representative.

Dated and first published April 28, 2021.

/s/ Carol DeHaven Skerjanec

Carol DeHaven Skerjanec, OSBN 941758

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: April 28, 2021 and May 5 & 12, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Notice of Budget Meeting

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for the Dell Brogan Cemetery District, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022 will be held at 5112 Maag RD, Vale OR. The meeting will take place on May 26, 2021, at 8 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Commitee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Commitee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 26, 2021, at 922 Haul RD, Vale OR between the hours of 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Publish Date: May 12 & 19, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, Oregon 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile [email protected]

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

In the Matter of the Estate of: CHARLES LEONARD WILLIAMS SR., Deceased. CASE NO. 6185 NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Charles Williams Jr. has been appointed Personal Representative. All Persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on May 12, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Date: May 12, 19, and 26, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

A default has occurred under the terms of a trust deed made by Mitchel C. Hirchert, an unmarried man, whose address is 615 SE 6th Street, Ontario, OR 97914 as grantor to Clear Recon Corp., as Trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns, as named Beneficiary, dated September 10, 2018, recorded September 12, 2018, in the mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon, as Instrument No. 2018-3458, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is the present Beneficiary as defined by ORS 86.705(2), as covering the following described real property: as covering the following described real property: Land in the City of Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon, according to Wilson’s Supplemental Plat thereof, as follows: In Block 215: Lot(s) 11 and 12. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 615 SE 6th Street, Ontario, OR 97914. Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said trust deed and a notice of default has been recorded pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes 86.735(3); the default for which the foreclosure is made is grantor’s failure to pay when due the following sums: Monthly payments in the sum of $515.14, from September 1, 2019, monthly payments in the sum of $517.30, from November 1, 2019 and monthly payments in the sum of $532.37, from November 1, 2020, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $63.52, plus the sum of $2,592.00 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation that the trust deed secures immediately due and payable, said sum being the following, to-wit: $77,611.42, together with accrued interest in the sum of $5,222.53 through March 1, 2021, together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.25% per annum from March 2, 2021, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $63.52, plus the sum of $4,524.99 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. WHEREFORE, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee will on July 14, 2021, at the hour of 11:00 AM MT, in accord with the standard time established by ORS 187.110, at the main entrance of the Malheur County Courthouse, located at 251 “B” Street West, in the City of Vale, OR, County of Malheur, State of Oregon, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the grantor has or had power to convey at the time of the execution of said trust deed, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said trust deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given to any person named in ORS 86.778 that the right exists, at any time that is not later than five days before the date last set for the sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the trust deed reinstated by paying to the beneficiary of the entire amount due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligations or trust deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and trust deed, together with trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by said ORS 86.778. Notice is further given that reinstatement or payoff quotes requested pursuant to ORS 86.786 and ORS 86.789 must be timely communicated in a written request that complies with that statute, addressed to the trustee’s “Reinstatements/Payoffs – ORS 86.786” either by personal delivery or by first class, certified mail, return receipt requested, to the trustee’s address shown below. Due to potential conflicts with federal law, persons having no record legal or equitable interest in the subject property will only receive information concerning the lender’s estimated or actual bid. Lender bid information is also available at the trustee’s website, www.logs.com/janeway_law_firm. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes the plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other person owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said trust deed, and the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Also, please be advised that pursuant to the terms stated on the Deed of Trust and Note, the beneficiary is allowed to conduct property inspections while property is in default. This shall serve as notice that the beneficiary shall be conducting property inspections on the said referenced property. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. The Fair Debt Collection Practice Act requires that we state the following: This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings: This shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or hold you personally liable for the debt.

Dated: 03-03-2021 JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC, Successor Trustee

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683 www.logs.com/janeway_law_firm

Telephone: (360) 260-2253

Toll-free: 1-800-970-5647

JLF 20-126323

Publish Dates: April 21 &28, 2021 and May 5 & 12, 2021

_______________________________________________________________________________________

_______________________________________________________________________________________

﻿