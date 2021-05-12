Production Worker
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Working safely is priority
· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars
· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching
· Uses manual and automatic palletizer
· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers
· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product
· Check and record bag weights
· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required
Other requirements:
· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience
· Communicate effectively (written and verbal)
· Work in a fast-paced environment.
· Work independently.
· Work a flexible work schedule.
· Good attendance history.
Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
CDL Driver
US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.
The responsibilities include but are not limited to:
· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.
· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.
· Manage plant waste loads
· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.
· Inspect and maintain all equipment.
· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.
Other requirements:
· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.
· Qualifying DMV driving history
· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.
· Excellent driving and safety record
· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.
Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.
If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.
_______________________________________________________________________________________
Cook & waitress team wanted
Free housing provided.
Experience needed.
541-277-3605
_______________________________________________________________________________________