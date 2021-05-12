EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Production Worker, CDL Driver, Cook & waitress , Burnt river School

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Work in a fast-paced environment.

· Work independently.

· Work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

Cook & waitress team wanted

Free housing provided.

Experience needed.

541-277-3605

