UPDATE: NEW VIDEO ADDED VIDEO: Councilor Freddy Rodriguez, facing a recall petition for his conduct, walked out during an active Ontario City Council meeting on Thursday, May 6.

Ontario City Council President Freddy Rodriguez. (FILE/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO - Ontario City Councilor Freddy Rodriguez abruptly left during the middle of an Ontario City Council meeting on Thursday, May 6, after another councilor raised a question about decorum during the meeting.

Rodriguez has faced regular appearances at the meetings by those calling for his recall. He has publicly attacked former Councilor Marty Justus at recent meetings, accusing Justus of illegal conduct.

On Thursday, Rodriguez, who is also the council president, placed a handwritten sign over his council name tag, referring to the allegation.

Councilor Eddie Melendrez asked Mayor Riley Hill about decorum during the meetings, mentioning Rodriguez's sign.

In a scene recorded by the city's Facebook Live feed of the meeting, Rodriguez stood, gathered his belongings and left.

Here is an excerpt of the city's official meeting video:

After Rodriguez left the city council chambers, he was confronted outside by Justus and a woman who was video recording the encounter. She asked not to be identified because she fears Rodriguez.

WARNING: This video contains foul language.