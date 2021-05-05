MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Kitty Strohmeyer

Born in Massachusetts, just after the second world war, Kitty was the oldest daughter of native New Englanders Ted and Millie. Teddy Jr., Kitty, Carol, Barbara, Karen, and Mike comprised the large family, which moved around a lot. While most of Kitty’s formative years were spent in Massachusetts, the family moved to Texas where Kitty attended Catholic primary school and enjoyed being a Campfire Girl. With both a New England and Southern flare, Kitty would later become an excellent cook, especially learning the talents of her maternal ‘Ma. Returning to Massachusetts for high school, Kitty met her best friend Dot and stayed close to home after graduation – but not for long.

Kitty married young, spent time living in Germany, and had her first son, Tory. Her next stage of life found her in Florida, where she birthed her daughter Jennifer. It was in Florida that she would meet the love of her life, Ron. The two played a romantic cat and mouse game, following each other from Florida to New England and out to Idaho (Ron’s home state), where they were finally married. Eventually moving back to Florida, Kitty thought she was done having kids, but a surprise son, Jeremiah, arrived.

In the early 1980s, a chance job offer and a desire to be closer to take care of Ron’s mother led the family to put down their final roots in quaint Vale, Oregon – a perfect town for an avid rockhound like Kitty.

While the majority of her time was devoted to being a homemaker and spending countless hours to help raise her grandchildren, Kitty also spent many years taking care of the elderly as a CNA. She loved spending time with family and friends, thrifting/antiquing, cheering her New England Football Patriots, and traveling, especially to the beach with her bulldog. But most of all Kitty loved God and showed a deep devotion to her Bible and worship.

She and Ron built a beautiful life in Vale raising their children and appreciating their small-town community over the past several decades. A beloved wife and mother for nearly 50 years, Kitty continues to be an inspiration to her husband, many children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and family/friends who all love and miss her dearly.

She passed January 2021, surrounded by loved ones after a courageous battle with cancer. She leaves behind a beautiful legacy of love, joy, and most importantly, faith in Christ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wadleigh Park in Vale, on Sunday, May 9 at 1 p.m. MT. Open to all who knew and loved Kitty, sharing memories and potluck-style eats.