Volunteers armed with shovels and rakes and paint brushes fanned out across the county and into Idaho Saturday, April 24 as part of the annual community enhancement program.

Tori Barnett, Ontario city clerk, holds up the paint pan for Ontario City Police Chief Steven Romero Saturday at Lions Park in Ontario during the Community Serve Day event. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell). ONTARIO - More than 500 volunteers showed to give local communities a little brush up Saturday during the Community Serve Day event.

Volunteers tackled nearly 70 different modest renovation and upgrade projects that included parks and homes in cities from New Plymouth to Vale.

The Serve Day event is in its 13th year, said Tammy Vogt, Community Serve Day director.

"Most people have no idea of the scope of what Serve Day covers," said Vogt. "There is nothing like it in our valley."

Vogt said the key theme of Community Serve Day is to "connect the resource to the need."

Dan Cummings, Ontario community development director, talks about the annual Community Serve Day event at Lions Park Saturday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

David Chudleigh works to sand a table at Beck Kiwanis Park Saturday during Community Serve Day. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Brushes and paint pans proved to be the tools to use Saturday for volunteers who participated in the annual Community Serve Day event. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Tammy Vogt, Community Serve Day director, talks about the annual program Saturday. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Evelyn Dame, one of the organizers of the Community Serve Day event, said the program always attracts a sizeable number of volunteers. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Ontario Police Chief Steven Romero points out a new spot to paint at Lions Park Saturday during the annual Community Serve Day event. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

