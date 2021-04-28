William Earl Strauchon
November 1962-April 2021
Remembering
William Earl Strauchon
November 1962-April 2021
Passed from this life April 18 due to a farming accident.
Deeply loved by his grieving family.
Wife: Christine Strauchon
Children: Michael, Catherine, Ebony and Jared
Grandchildren: Mikayla, Eyon, Ava, Mylez, Ayris, Elijah and Ayin
Mother: Leona
Siblings: Cathy, Penny, John and Lynn
Nephews: OZ and Donavon
Celebration of life May 1, 2021, at Bully Creek Reservoir day use area. Potluck at 1:30pm, memorial to follow. All are wanted and encouraged to come.