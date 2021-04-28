William Earl Strauchon

November 1962-April 2021

Remembering

William Earl Strauchon

November 1962-April 2021

Passed from this life April 18 due to a farming accident.

Deeply loved by his grieving family. 

Wife: Christine Strauchon

Children: Michael, Catherine, Ebony and Jared

Grandchildren: Mikayla, Eyon, Ava, Mylez, Ayris, Elijah and Ayin

Mother: Leona

Siblings: Cathy, Penny, John and Lynn

Nephews: OZ and Donavon

Celebration of life May 1, 2021, at Bully Creek Reservoir day use area. Potluck at 1:30pm, memorial to follow. All are wanted and encouraged to come.

