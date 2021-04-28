EMPLOYMENT

Positions include Cook & waitress, Equipment Operator, Elementary Teacher, CDL Driver, Production Worker, Metal Fabricator

Cook & waitress team wanted

Free housing provided.

Experience needed.

541-277-3605

Immediate opening for a full time Equipment Operator. CDL Required as

condition of employment. Benefits included. Application available at the

Warmsprings Irrigation District Office: 334 Main St. N., Vale, Oregon-

541-473-3951. Submit resume’ with application. We are an Equal Opportunity

Employer.

The Adrian School District invites applications for 2021-2022 2nd Grade Elementary Teacher.This position requires a TSPC license and passion for subject matter and student instruction. Positions pay wages and benefits according to the Licensed Salary Schedule. Interested applicants may access full details of job descriptions and an application online at www.adriansd.com, or pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901. Deadline for submitting applications is May 6, 2021. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

CDL Driver

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently looking for CDL Drivers at the Vale, Oregon site. This position ensures the Vale production facility is supplied with ores from our Drewsey, OR mine site in a timely, efficient, safe and lawful manner.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Safety is a priority; observe road conditions and communicate safety issues.

· Operate double belly dump trailers and belt trailers that deliver ore from the mine sites to the production facility.

· Manage plant waste loads

· Load trucks with front-end loaders and tarping of the product if needed.

· Inspect and maintain all equipment.

· Know and follow all state and federal regulations as well as company policies and procedures.

Other requirements:

· Current Class A Driver’s License with Doubles and Tankers endorsement.

· Qualifying DMV driving history

· Current DOT Physical/Medical card.

· Excellent driving and safety record

· Good attendance history and ability to work a flexible work schedule.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check and drug screen.

If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

Production Worker

US Silica/EP Minerals is currently taking applications for our Production Worker position at the Vale, Oregon site.

The responsibilities include but are not limited to:

· Working safely is priority

· Packs product into bags, bulk bags, boxes and bulk hopper rail cars

· Completes or assists with bulk car cleaning, sealing, purging and switching

· Uses manual and automatic palletizer

· Identifies bag type, pallet type, and code stickers

· Dump broken bags and re-feed non-conforming product

· Check and record bag weights

· Stacks or re-stacks bags or boxes on pallets as required

Other requirements:

· High school diploma, GED, or equivalent experience

· Communicate effectively (written and verbal)

· Work in a fast-paced environment.

· Work independently.

· Work a flexible work schedule.

· Good attendance history.

Successful candidates must pass a post offer background check, physical and drug screen. If interested, please apply on-line at www.ussilica.com.

Metal Fabricator Wanted

Pesznecker Brothers Inc. is searching for a full time metal fabricator to join our team in Harper, OR.

Full-time position - Health insurance, dental, vision, and 401k retirement plan.

Pay based on experience Pesznecker Brother Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.

Professional welding experience is required.

Qualified applicants will have experience with a variety of metal working tools and be capable of doing many different fabrication tasks.

This is not a production position. Please contact Brady Cooke 541-358-2121 email [email protected]