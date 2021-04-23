MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

State police are still investigating the head-on collision that occurred at about 3:46 a.m. Friday. Jennifer Haueter, 31, Vale, died in the crash while another Vale resident was seriously injured.

Oregon State Police are investigating a deadly, head-on crash early Friday.

UPDATE: This story has been updated with identities.

CAIRO JUNCTION - The Oregon State Police are still investigating a two-car, head-on crash that occurred early this morning and left one person dead.

Jennifer Haueter, 31, Vale, died when her Mercury Sable, going west, crossed into the eastbound lane and collided head-on with a Chevrolet Avalanche operated by Marion Williams, 54, also of Vale.

Williams suffered serious injuries and was transported by Life Flight to a Boise-area hospital.

The collision occurred a mile and half west of Cairo Junction on U.S. Highway 20.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were dry, said Oregon State Police Lt. Mark Duncan.

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.