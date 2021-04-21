PUBLIC NOTICES

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Elizabeth Lee McBride, also known as Lee McBride, Case No. 6184. Notice is hereby given that F. LeRoy McBride has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published April 14, 2021.

Publish Dates: April 14, 21, and 28, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Harper School District #66, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be held at Harper School District, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR. The meeting will take place on May 13, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and to receive comment from the public on the budget. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 14, 2021 at Harper School District #66, 2987 Harper/Westfall Rd., Harper, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at https://www.harpersd.org/

Publish Date: April 21, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee for Vale School District #84, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022, will be held at Vale Elementary School Gymnasium, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR. The meeting will take place on May 12, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message and the budget document. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 5, 2021 at the Vale Elementary School Office, 403 E Street West, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Members of the public will be provided with an opportunity to ask questions about and comment on the budget document. This notice is also posted online at https://www.valesd.org.

Publish Date: April 21, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the City of Vale, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022 will be held at the Vale City Hall, 150 Longfellow St N, Vale, Oregon. The meeting will take place on May 10th and/or May 13th (if needed) 2021 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to receive the budget message, State Shared Revenue and receive comment from the public on the budget. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 13th, 2021 at Vale City Hall between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Publish Date: April 21, 2021

Larry A. Sullivan OSBN 783935

280 A Street East

P.O. Box 220

Vale, OR 97918

(541) 473-3141 Business

(541) 473-2651 Facsimile

sullivanavalelawvers.com

Attorney for Personal Representative

IN THE COUNTY COURT FOR THE STATE OF OREGON

FOR THE COUNTY OF MALHEUR

Case No. 6179

NOTICE TO INTERESTED PERSONS

In the Matter of the Estate of:

NORMA JOANN EBRIGHT,

Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Richard Patrick “Rick” O’Donnell has been appointed Personal Representative. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them, with vouchers attached, to the Personal Representative at P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or the claims may be barred.

All persons whose rights may be affected by the proceedings may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the lawyer for the Personal Representative, Larry A. Sullivan, P.O. Box 220, Vale, Oregon 97918.

DATED and first published on April 21, 2021.

Respectfully,

Larry A. Sullivan, OSBN 783935

Attorney for Personal Representative

Publish Dates: April 21 & 28, 2021, and May 5, 2021

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 095722-OR Loan No.: ******541F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by AMANDA L. THOMPSON, A MARRIED WOMAN, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICE, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 1/31/2017, recorded 1/31/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0289, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN RIVERSIDE ADDITION, CITY OF ONTARIO, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 8: LOT(S) 15, 16, AND 17. APN: 1641 / 18S47E03BC12900 Commonly known as: 620 NW 1ST STREET ONTARIO, OR 97914 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

01/01/20 thru 12/01/20 12 $577.52 $6,930.24

01/01/21 thru 03/01/21 3 $574.30 $1,722.90

Late Charges: $156.30

Beneficiary Advances: $115.00

Total Required to Reinstate: $8,924.44

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $78,897.29

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $72,451.24 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.625 % per annum, from 12/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 7/29/2021, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 3/16/2021 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Hamsa Uchi, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: April 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2021

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE

A default has occurred under the terms of a trust deed made by Mitchel C. Hirchert, an unmarried man, whose address is 615 SE 6th Street, Ontario, OR 97914 as grantor to Clear Recon Corp., as Trustee, in favor of Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Guild Mortgage Company, a California Corporation, its successors and assigns, as named Beneficiary, dated September 10, 2018, recorded September 12, 2018, in the mortgage records of Malheur County, Oregon, as Instrument No. 2018-3458, PennyMac Loan Services, LLC is the present Beneficiary as defined by ORS 86.705(2), as covering the following described real property: as covering the following described real property: Land in the City of Ontario, Malheur County, Oregon, according to Wilson’s Supplemental Plat thereof, as follows: In Block 215: Lot(s) 11 and 12. COMMONLY KNOWN AS: 615 SE 6th Street, Ontario, OR 97914. Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the said real property to satisfy the obligations secured by said trust deed and a notice of default has been recorded pursuant to Oregon Revised Statutes 86.735(3); the default for which the foreclosure is made is grantor’s failure to pay when due the following sums: Monthly payments in the sum of $515.14, from September 1, 2019, monthly payments in the sum of $517.30, from November 1, 2019 and monthly payments in the sum of $532.37, from November 1, 2020, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $63.52, plus the sum of $2,592.00 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. By reason of said default the beneficiary has declared all sums owing on the obligation that the trust deed secures immediately due and payable, said sum being the following, to-wit: $77,611.42, together with accrued interest in the sum of $5,222.53 through March 1, 2021, together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.25% per annum from March 2, 2021, plus prior accrued late charges in the amount of $63.52, plus the sum of $4,524.99 for advances, together with all costs, disbursements, and/or fees incurred or paid by the beneficiary and/or trustee, their employees, agents or assigns. WHEREFORE, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee will on July 14, 2021, at the hour of 11:00 AM MT, in accord with the standard time established by ORS 187.110, at the main entrance of the Malheur County Courthouse, located at 251 “B” Street West, in the City of Vale, OR, County of Malheur, State of Oregon, sell at public auction to the highest bidder for cash the interest in the said described real property which the grantor has or had power to convey at the time of the execution of said trust deed, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of said trust deed, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given to any person named in ORS 86.778 that the right exists, at any time that is not later than five days before the date last set for the sale, to have this foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the trust deed reinstated by paying to the beneficiary of the entire amount due (other than such portion of the principal as would not then be due had no default occurred) and by curing any other default complained of herein that is capable of being cured by tendering the performance required under the obligations or trust deed, and in addition to paying said sums or tendering the performance necessary to cure the default, by paying all costs and expenses actually incurred in enforcing the obligation and trust deed, together with trustee’s fees and attorney’s fees not exceeding the amounts provided by said ORS 86.778. Notice is further given that reinstatement or payoff quotes requested pursuant to ORS 86.786 and ORS 86.789 must be timely communicated in a written request that complies with that statute, addressed to the trustee’s “Reinstatements/Payoffs – ORS 86.786” either by personal delivery or by first class, certified mail, return receipt requested, to the trustee’s address shown below. Due to potential conflicts with federal law, persons having no record legal or equitable interest in the subject property will only receive information concerning the lender’s estimated or actual bid. Lender bid information is also available at the trustee’s website, www.logs.com/janeway_law_firm. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes the plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other person owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by said trust deed, and the words “trustee” and “beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Also, please be advised that pursuant to the terms stated on the Deed of Trust and Note, the beneficiary is allowed to conduct property inspections while property is in default. This shall serve as notice that the beneficiary shall be conducting property inspections on the said referenced property. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. The Fair Debt Collection Practice Act requires that we state the following: This is an attempt to collect a debt, and any information obtained will be used for that purpose. If a discharge has been obtained by any party through bankruptcy proceedings: This shall not be construed to be an attempt to collect the outstanding indebtedness or hold you personally liable for the debt.

Dated: 03-03-2021 JANEWAY LAW FIRM, LLC, Successor Trustee

1499 SE Tech Center Place, Suite 255, Vancouver, WA 98683 www.logs.com/janeway_law_firm

Telephone: (360) 260-2253

Toll-free: 1-800-970-5647

JLF 20-126323

Publish Dates: April 21 &28, 2021 and May 5 & 12, 2021

