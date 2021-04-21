MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

Sheri Dee Weatherby

July 2, 1969 ~ April 10, 2021

Sheri Dee Weatherby, 51, passed away April 10, 2021. It was her wish to be cremated and taken home to her family. No services will be held.

Sheri Dee Weatherby was born on July 2, 1969, to Frank and Mickey Fisher at Holy Rosary in Ontario, Oregon. At the age of 17 she met and married the love of her life Ron Weatherby on September 18, 1986. They shared 34 wonderful years together and had three amazing children. Chelsey Weatherby-Furman, Samantha Weatherby-Allaire and Ron Weatherby Jr. She loved being a stay-at-home wife and mother, devoting her life to being everything we needed. But her favorite title of all was “grandma”. She was blessed with 11 beautiful grandbabies, who she spoiled every chance she got. Kaylin, Bailey, Barrett, Isabelle, Omilee, Bristol, Brynlee, Burkley, Colt, Adalynn and Victor loved their grandma more than anything in the world. She is and always will be loved dearly, missed terribly and will never be forgotten.

“If Roses Grow in Heaven”

If roses grow in Heaven Lord

Please pick a bunch for us.

Place them in our Mother’s arms,

And tell her they are from us.

Tell her we love her and miss her.

And when she turns to smile,

Place a kiss upon her cheek,

And hold her for a while.

Because remembering her is easy,

We do that every day.

But there is an ache within our hearts,

That will never go away.