Gerald Walli Slind died April 12, 2021, of a combination of respiratory and cardiovascular issues. Gerald was born November 1, 1936, near La Crosse, Washington. He was the second of five children born to Gilbert and Magna (Walli) Slind, which included three other sons, Oris, Alan, and Marvin, and a daughter, Irene Ann.

Gerald grew up in a Norwegian-American community centered around Selbu Lutheran Church, which was only a few miles from his family’s farm outside of La Crosse. He was baptized and later confirmed in that congregation.

He attended grade school and began high school in La Crosse. In December of 1952, his family moved to Burlington, Washington, where he graduated from Burlington-Edison High School in 1954.

After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force. His assignments included duty in Greenland, Newfoundland, and at McChord Air Force Base near Tacoma, Washington. After his military service, he briefly attended Skagit Valley College before he began farming near Burlington. He married Shirley (Osborne) Miller in 1962, and a daughter, Jada Marie, was born in 1964. They later divorced.

Gerald worked as a welder for Skagit Steel, in Sedro Woolley, Washington. After taking classes at Mount Hood Community College, he completed his education at Oregon State University (OSU), and began teaching industrial arts in Estacada, Oregon. He later earned his master’s degree, in administrative certification, from OSU. He taught in Adrian, Oregon, and then taught and served as principal and eventually superintendent in school districts in Adrian, Spray and Prairie City, Oregon.

After his retirement, he married Adele Rosenquist, and resided near Edison, Washington. Due to health issues, he moved in with Jada Marie and her family near Adrian.

He is survived by his wife, Adele, her daughters, Shannon (Jim) DuBois, Melissa (Knute) Cline and their families of Washington; his daughter, Jada Marie (Brent) Ishida, of Adrian; two grandsons, Blake (Kendee) Ishida and Mark Thomas (Madison) Ishida, both of Adrian, granddaughter Amber (Eddie) Kinkade; seven great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Alan (Helen) of Port Angeles, Washington, and Marvin (Mickey) of Decorah, Iowa.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Gilbert and Magna Slind, his brother, Oris, and his sister, Irene Ann.

There will be a memorial service May 1 at 3 p.m. MST at Nyssa Christian Fellowship, 220 S 5th St. Nyssa. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will also be livestreamed on the Nyssa Christian Fellowship Facebook page.