COVID IN MALHEUR COUNTY

The Federal Emergency Management Agency clinic will be open every day untill Friday,April 23. Meanwhile, there is still time today to visit Four Rivers Cultural Center to participate in a vaccine clinic.

The Covid vaccine is still available today at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario while a mobile clinic will be set up at the fairgrounds beginning Friday to distribute vaccine. (Liliana Frankel/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO - A special Federal Emergency Management Agency vaccine mobile unit will be at the Malheur County Fairgrounds from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, opening a long run to offer vaccinations over eight days.

The mobile clinic will be open to administer inoculations every day until Friday, April 23.

At the fairgrounds, the first 50 people on weekdays and the first 100 people on the weekends will receive $5 barbecue vouchers for the Smokin’ Franny’s food truck that will be at the site. The cultural center and fairgrounds clinics will offer the Moderna vaccine for everyone over the age of 18. No appointment is necessary.

Now, the Pfizer vaccine is the only vaccine available to people aged 16 to 17 and it is available only at Walgreens for a limited time. The health department urges residents to call the Walgreens pharmacy in Ontario at 541-889-6288 to set up an appointment.

If you know of someone struggling to get access to a vaccine or who faces specific barriers to accessing the serum, residents can call the Malheur County Health Department at 541-889-7279.

Covid cases are beginning to tick up in Malheur County, the health department announced Wednesday. Malheur County’s latest two-week count of 24 positive cases (which equals a rate of 75 positive cases per 100,000 people), as well as its test positivity rate of 5.1%, qualify the county to be moved to a “moderate” risk category for the coronavirus. The county is currently at the lowest Covid ranking made by the state.

