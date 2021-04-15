COMMUNITY

On the schedule in the coming weeks is an April 24 gathering of the Move Oregon's Border group, set for Saturday in Ontario.

Note: Meeting times and locations are subject to change due to Covid precautions. Check with the organization for more information. Send meeting notices and changes to [email protected]

Tuesday, April 20

• Pioneer Nursing Home Health District board meeting, 3 p.m., meeting at Nalivka’s, 1575 Highway 20-26. (Location change due to Covid restrictions affecting the Pioneer Place board room.)

• Ontario City Council meeting, 6 p.m., City Hall.

Wednesday, April 21

• Malheur County Court meeting, 9 a.m., County Courthouse, Vale.

Saturday, April 24

• Move Oregon’s Border will hold a meet and greet event at noon Saturday, April 24, in Lions Park, Ontario. Organizers will distribute lawn signs and answer questions about the effort to recast the border to put rural Oregon counties in Idaho. For information contact Bob Wheatley, 208-949-0559.