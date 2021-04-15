Free EDUCATION

Nyssa High School student Sara Stephen recommends ag education for students looking to jumpstart their credits at the community college level.

(Malheur Enterprise graphic)

Editor's Note: This is part of a series of articles introducing local students pursuing vocations such as welding and certified nursing assistant through Career Technical Education courses in Malheur County. Watch for more profiles from local schools in the Malheur Enterprise.

Meet: Sara Stephen, grade 12, Nyssa High School.

CURRENT VOC ED CLASS: Agricultural Leadership.

WHY I’M TAKING THE CLASS: I would earn 12 professional technical credits through Treasure Valley Community College, and a scholarshiop if I take ag for four years.

WHAT I LIKE ABOUT IT: I have learned a lot of career skills as well as leadership skills.

WHAT I’D LIKE THE COMMUNITY TO KNOW: I would recommend taking ag freshman year because students will earn three credits each year for free. It’s a great opportunity.

MY FUTURE: I plan to get my bachelor’s in engineering and get a great job so I can be financially stable.

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.