Michael Duane King born April 16, 1979 went to rest in his lord Jesus Christ on March 31, 2020, at the age of 40. (Submitted information)

He was the eldest child and son of Barbara Anderson King and the late Michael R. King. His children are Zackary Allen Chipman King. Makiha Karie, “Trey” Atreive Zetany, and Joshua Nathan Lee King; also half-sisters Madison Zigalee King and Clover Eloise King.

Michael’s brothers are Jeremy and his late wife Shawna (who passed away October 27, 2015) and their children his nephews and nieces, Ashton, Owen, Kaylee, McKalyon, twins Delaney and Damira; and their younger half brother and sister Damian and Savannah. His brothers Josh King and his sister Misty King and fiancé Anthony Cardozo and their two daughters. His children and his nephews and nieces meant a lot to him. He loved them very much.

He attended first and second grades in Vale, Oregon; third in Harper, Oregon; and fourth in Burns, Oregon, where his youngest sibling and only sister was born in 1989. He attended fifth and sixth grades in Nyssa, Oregon while living five miles west, out in the country.

In seventh grade he and his younger siblings were homeschooled for one year while living in Ontario, Oregon. He then attended the middle school in eighth grade and the high school in ninth grade there also.

In 1995 and 1996 he attended 10th grade at Harper, while living at Little Valley with his siblings and mother and maternal grandparents, whom he greatly loved and the “little valley place.” While residing there his beloved Grandma Anderson passed away on August 1, 1996.

He then moved with his family to Vale, and attended Vale High School from 1996-1998.

Certain teachers meant a lot to him over the years. His favorite teachers were Mrs. Letha Gressley, first grade in Vale; the late Mrs. Ann “Fergie” Ferguson while attending third grade at Harper; Mr. Michael “Mike” Eddy and Mr. Dwight Lockett, his sophomore year at Harper. His favorite teacher at Vale High School was Mr. Dan Johnson, his science and biology teacher.

Thanks to those teachers that cared about and made a great influence on my son.

Over the years he was employed by Pizza Hut later Hud Maintenance, training for eight hours for two months while also working 10 hours in the evenings for McDonalds – a total of 18 hours. Later he worked with his dad at an auto body shop. Other jobs he worked at over the years were driving fork lifts and machine operator for Murakami Produce Ontario, and Bobcat and machine operator for Northwest Material Management in Weiser, Idaho. He was a private wildland firefighter for Northwest Pacific Forestry in Salem, Oregon; maintenance and painter for M4 Management, Twin Falls, Idaho; panel saw operator for Star Corp. Twin Falls; Laborer Quality Truss, Twin Falls. His final employment was as a heavy equipment operator for Western Construction in Burley, Idaho, a job which he really loved. He really enjoyed working with his boss, Brent Bulloch, and co-workers.

Michael’s baptism to his lord and savior Jesus Christ took place on May 18, 2014 at Origins of Faith Community Church in Ontario. It was the same day his youngest brother Josh was baptized in Kuna, Idaho, not knowing that his older brother was also being baptized. So the two brothers were “reborn” on the same day.

Among his interests he enjoyed spending time and doing fun things with his children and his extended family, especially his oldest son Zack. And of course his friends.

He enjoyed drawing, listening to Christian music and Christian talk radio, talking about the Bible, the inspired word of god. He loved house plants, flowers, tropical fish, eagles and falcons, and also traveling, exploring and a little fishing now and then.

May we meet again. I love you Michael your family loves you.

His viewing was held on April 10, 2020, at an unnamed location. It was supposed to have been at Lienkamper Memorial Chapel in Vale – no fault of theirs. His burial service was held April 16, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. When it was supposed to be held at 2 p.m.

I was told that his casket would already be in the ground and I didn’t have a choice and I would be the only one allowed there and not supposed to be near the burial site.

It was attended by 24 family members. My thanks and appreciation go out to all of them.

We are holding a celebration of life at the Vale Christian Church on April 16 with a short ceremony following at the Valley View Cemetery, Vale.

Cards of condolence maybe sent to the King Family 165 Harrison St. W., No.7, Vale, Oregon 97918.