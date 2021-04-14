MALHEUR COUNTY OBITUARY

William Robert Tiffany was born on August 5, 1946, in Ontario, Oregon. He passed away on April 7, 2021, in Boise, surrounded by family. (Submitted Information)

William Robert Tiffany

August 5, 1946~ April 7, 2021

Will loved his family and his community, making them the central pillars of his life. He had a knack for regaling others with his stories and throwing parties where everyone was welcome. Will’s big heart and charisma made him a beloved member of the community who will be deeply missed.

Will was raised in Vale, Oregon, and often worked at his family’s full-service gas station while attending Vale High School. After graduation, he sought adventure in Alaska, where he worked on a crabbing boat before returning home and attending Treasure Valley Community College. He settled into Vale, opening Tiffany Land and Livestock farm and working for Norm Poole.

Will met and quickly won the heart of Linda, the love of his life, in late 1972. After a whirlwind romance, the two eloped in Reno, Nevada, on May 12, 1973, and Linda declared Tiffany Land and Livestock officially under “new management.” Will and Linda had two sons, David and Michael, and built a loving home at the Tiffany Ranch where they also began raising quarter horses and growing alfalfa to feed them. Will was a fiercely devoted father to his sons and father figure to so many more.

Will used his natural charm to help him in his work as a salesman for Hollingsworth for many years before starting his own venture, opening Tiffany Steel in 2000. He was on the board for the Malheur County Fairgrounds for 20 years where he was instrumental in building the new arena. He made sure to involve the younger generation in its construction as he taught them the importance of a good work ethic. When not working on his golf skills, Will spent recent years regularly enjoying breakfast with friends at the Starlite, welcoming people into Tiffany Steel, doting on his grandchildren, and tending to the ranch with Linda. Will’s “dad-jokes,” skill with a grill, and impressive ability to nap absolutely anywhere could only be outshined by his dedication to his community and his love for Linda.

Will is survived by his wife, Linda Tiffany; his sons, David Tiffany (Marcy) and Michael Tiffany (Amme); his siblings Tom Tiffany (Kay), Richard Tiffany (Judy), Margaret Tiffany, Trish Dey (Tom) and sister-in-law Diane Tiffany; his grandchildren Payson, Decker, William, and Sloane Tiffany; and his many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Margaret Tiffany; his brother, John Tiffany; and his sister-in-law, Shannon Tiffany.

Please join us for a celebration of Will’s life at Tiffany Steel in Vale the afternoon of May 15, beginning at 2 p.m.