EMPLOYMENT

Adrian School District, Fire Camp Support, Vale School District, Adrian City, Metal Fabricator, Prep Cook

The Adrian School District invites applications for the following 2021-2022 positions:

-Physical Education Teacher, Grades 6-12

·Math Teacher Grades 7-12, and Senior Project Coordinator

·English Language Arts Teacher, Grades 9-12

·Head Girls Basketball Coach

·Assistant Girls Basketball Coach

Teaching positions require a TSPC license and passion for subject matter and student instruction. Positions pay wages and benefits according to the Licensed Salary Schedule, and are open until filled. Interested applicants may access full details of job descriptions and an application online at www.adriansd.com, or pick up an application at the Adrian School District Office 305 Owyhee Street, Adrian, OR 97901. Adrian School District #61 is an equal opportunity employer.

______________________________________________________________________________________

2021 YOUTH LOGISTICAL FIRE CAMP SUPPORT

(CAMP CREW)

Registration:

Interested Candidates will need to call the SRV Office to schedule an appointment to fill an application.

You will need to bring your social security card and a valid photo ID at the time of your appointment.

***LAST DAY TO SIGN-UP—APRIL 30, 2021 AT 4PM*****

Please feel free to call the SRV OFFICE at 541-473-6230 for any further inquiries.

· You will need to bring your Social Security card and valid photo ID (school

photo ok)

· Must be 16-17 years old, or be 16 years old by June 1, 2021

YOUTH LOGISTICAL FIRE CAMP SUPPORT

If you like remote conditions, extended travel, and overnight camping, then becoming a camp crewmember may be for you. The Vale Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is looking for Administratively Determined (AD) employees to work on a Camp Crew.

Duties include:

· Building and grounds repair and maintenance Traffic control

· Load/Unload ice and drinks Putting up and taking down tents, lighting, tarps

· Building fences, stairs, map boards and info kiosks Cigarette butt and micro-trash pick up

· Load/Unload boxes and crates of supplies for fire camp Hose rolling/cleaning

· Check in/out gear, supplies to firefighters Inventory supplies, tools, and organize supply

· Issuing sack lunches, ice, drinks Cleaning dining areas, wiping down tables

______________________________________________________________________________________

Vale School District #84 K-8

Counselor/Behavior Specialist

Vale School District #84 is accepting applications for a full-time K-8 Counselor/Behavior Specialist position for the 2021-2022 school year. Candidates must possess or be able to obtain a valid Oregon TSPC license with a Counselor endorsement.

Interested applicants must submit a letter of application, Certified Application found on the District website at https://www.valesd.org/employment-advertisements, resume, transcripts, three letters of recommendation, and a copy of current Oregon TSPC license. The job description for the position can also be viewed on the District website.

Please contact the District Office, 403 E Street West, Vale, Oregon or (541) 473-0201, ext. 9 for more information. Salary and benefits per negotiated agreement. Vale School District #84 is an equal opportunity employer.

Application deadline: April 15, 2021.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Immediate opening

PART-TIME DEPUTY of WATER & SEWER

Résumés are being accepted at the Adrian City Recorder’s Office during regular business hours 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Monday – Wednesday, by mail at P.O. Box 226, Adrian, OR 97901 or by email at [email protected] Applicant résumés must be received by April 27, 2021.

Duties include, but are not limited to, assisting the Water &Sewer Superintendent with water and wastewater operations, treatment, meter reading, sampling, record keeping, maintenance and repair of City facilities, in compliance with all State regulations.

Candidates may hold a State Certification for SWS and SWWS or must be able to obtain State Certification within a 12-month probation period. Salary based on experience. 12 hours weekly may vary.

For more information contact the Adrian City Recorder’s Office at 541-372-2179 (Mon-Wed 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.) or by email.

______________________________________________________________________________________

Metal Fabricator Wanted

Pesznecker Brothers Inc. is searching for a full time metal fabricator to join our team in Harper, OR.

Full-time position - Health insurance, dental, vision, and 401k retirement plan.

Pay based on experience Pesznecker Brother Inc. is an equal-opportunity employer.

Professional welding experience is required.

Qualified applicants will have experience with a variety of metal working tools and be capable of doing many different fabrication tasks.

This is not a production position. Please contact Brady Cooke 541-358-2121 email [email protected]

______________________________________________________________________________________