PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of David A. Hickey, Arock School District, Estate of Elizabeth Lee McBride, Juntura School District, Jordan Valley, Notice of Sale

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of David A. Hickey Case No. 6158. Notice is hereby given that Inez Greenbank has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 31, 2021.

Publish Dates: March 31, 2021, and April 7 & 14, 2021.

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Arock School District #81, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 4th, 2021 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 5th, 2021. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 5th, 2021. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4856, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 4th, 2021.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 5th 2021, at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.org

Publish Date: April 14, 2021

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of Elizabeth Lee McBride, also known as Lee McBride, Case No. 6184. Notice is hereby given that F. LeRoy McBride has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of his attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published April 14, 2021.

Publish Dates: April 14, 21, and 28, 2021

NOTICE OF BUDGET COMMITTEE MEETING

A public meeting of the Budget Committee of the Juntura School District #12, Malheur County, State of Oregon, to discuss the budget for the fiscal year July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

Public comment will be taken in written and phone in format. Written comments received by 5 pm on May 3rd, 2021 will be read during the public comment section of the meeting on May 4th, 2021. Comments by phone will be taken on a scheduled basis during the public comment section of the meeting on May 4th, 2021. Comments, both written and phone in, will be subject to a three-minute limit per community member. To schedule public comment, please provide your name, phone number, and address with the ESD via phone message at (541) 473-4856, or email to [email protected] Public comment must be scheduled no later than 5 pm on May 3rd, 2021.

A copy of the budget document may be inspected or obtained on or after May 4th, 2021 at Malheur ESD Office, 363 A St. W, Vale, OR, between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. This is a public meeting where deliberation of the Budget Committee will take place. Any person may appear at the meeting and discuss the proposed programs with the Budget Committee. This notice is also posted online at http://www.malesd.org.

Publish Date: April 14, 2021

TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE TS No.: 095722-OR Loan No.: ******541F Reference is made to that certain trust deed (the “Deed of Trust”) executed by AMANDA L. THOMPSON, A MARRIED WOMAN, as Grantor, to NORTHWEST TRUSTEE SERVICE, INC., as Trustee, in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC., AS DESIGNATED NOMINEE FOR GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY, A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION, BENEFICIARY OF THE SECURITY INSTRUMENT, ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, as Beneficiary, dated 1/31/2017, recorded 1/31/2017, as Instrument No. 2017-0289, in the Official Records of Malheur County, Oregon, which covers the following described real property situated in Malheur County, Oregon: LAND IN RIVERSIDE ADDITION, CITY OF ONTARIO, MALHEUR COUNTY, OREGON, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, AS FOLLOWS: IN BLOCK 8: LOT(S) 15, 16, AND 17. APN: 1641 / 18S47E03BC12900 Commonly known as: 620 NW 1ST STREET ONTARIO, OR 97914 The current beneficiary is: GUILD MORTGAGE COMPANY LLC Both the beneficiary and the trustee have elected to sell the above-described real property to satisfy the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and notice has been recorded pursuant to ORS 86.752(3). The default for which the foreclosure is made is the grantor’s failure to pay when due, the following sums:

Delinquent Payments:

Dates: No. Amount Total:

01/01/20 thru 12/01/20 12 $577.52 $6,930.24

01/01/21 thru 03/01/21 3 $574.30 $1,722.90

Late Charges: $156.30

Beneficiary Advances: $115.00

Total Required to Reinstate: $8,924.44

TOTAL REQUIRED TO PAYOFF: $78,897.29

By reason of the default, the beneficiary has declared all obligations secured by the Deed of Trust immediately due and payable, including: the principal sum of $72,451.24 together with interest thereon at the rate of 4.625 % per annum, from 12/1/2019 until paid, plus all accrued late charges, and all trustee’s fees, foreclosure costs, and any sums advanced by the beneficiary pursuant to the terms and conditions of the Deed of Trust Whereof, notice hereby is given that the undersigned trustee, CLEAR RECON CORP, whose address is 111 SW Columbia Street #950, Portland, OR 97201, will on 7/29/2021, at the hour of 11:00 AM, standard time, as established by ORS 187.110, AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE MALHEUR COUNTY COURTHOUSE, 251 “B” STREET WEST, VALE, OR 97918, sell at public auction to the highest bidder in the form of cash equivalent (certified funds or cashier’s check) the interest in the above-described real property which the grantor had or had power to convey at the time it executed the Deed of Trust, together with any interest which the grantor or his successors in interest acquired after the execution of the Deed of Trust, to satisfy the foregoing obligations thereby secured and the costs and expenses of sale, including a reasonable charge by the trustee. Notice is further given that any person named in ORS 86.778 has the right to have the foreclosure proceeding dismissed and the Deed of Trust reinstated by payment to the beneficiary of the entire amount then due (other than the portion of principal that would not then be due had no default occurred), together with the costs, trustee’s and attorneys’ fees, and curing any other default complained of in the Notice of Default by tendering the performance required under the Deed of Trust at any time not later than five days before the date last set for sale. Without limiting the trustee’s disclaimer of representations or warranties, Oregon law requires the trustee to state in this notice that some residential property sold at a trustee’s sale may have been used in manufacturing methamphetamines, the chemical components of which are known to be toxic. Prospective purchasers of residential property should be aware of this potential danger before deciding to place a bid for this property at the trustee’s sale. In construing this notice, the masculine gender includes the feminine and the neuter, the singular includes plural, the word “grantor” includes any successor in interest to the grantor as well as any other persons owing an obligation, the performance of which is secured by the Deed of Trust, the words “trustee” and ‘beneficiary” include their respective successors in interest, if any. Dated: 3/16/2021 CLEAR RECON CORP 111 SW Columbia Street #950 Portland, OR 97201 Phone: 858-750-7600 866-931-0036 Hamsa Uchi, Authorized Signatory of Trustee

Publish Dates: April 7, 14, 21, and 28, 2021

