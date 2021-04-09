Free EDUCATION

In a new series, the Malheur Enterprise introduces Malheur County students focusing on career goals through vocational education.

Note: This is the first in a series of articles introducing local students for high schools in Malheur County who are pursuing vocations such as welding and certified nursing assistant through Career Technical Education courses in Malheur County. Watch for more profiles from local schools in the Malheur Enterprise.

Katie Smith

Meet Katherine Smith, senior, Ontario High School

CURRENT VOC ED CLASS: Certified Nursing Assistant

WHY I’M TAKING THE CLASS: I decided to take this class because growing up I had to take care of my grandmother at a young age and she always told me that I would make a great CNA. I looked into the program and ever since then, I wanted to be a CNA so I can help others get better.

WHAT I LIKE ABOUT IT: In this class, I am constantly learning no matter what I am doing. I am learning so much about what it takes to be a great CNA and my teacher is so awesome about teaching the class. She teaches me everything that I need to know.

WHAT I’D LIKE THE COMMUNITY TO KNOW: What I would like the community to know is that I am very hard working, kind, patient, but most of all I am part of this community and I want others to know that they can trust me that I can provide the best care that I absolutely can.

MY FUTURE: My future dream is to stay in the nursing field as I grow older, whether it would be as a Nursing Assistant or as a X-ray Technician. Nursing is my calling and I hope that I can make absolutely the best out of all my learning experiences that I can.

