MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY

One man died in a house fire in Adrian early Wednesday morning. (Submitted photo).

ADRIAN – An 88-year-old Adrian man died in a house fire early Wednesday morning, according to the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office.

Dwane Daugherty perished in the blaze at 601 5th Street that was first reported to the sheriff’s office at 3:24 a.m. Two women living in the home escaped the fire.

The Adrian Fire Department reached the scene of the fully engulfed home at 3:37 a.m. and eventually called for mutual aid from the Nyssa Fire Department.

Brian Wolfe, Malheur County sheriff, said the state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the blaze.

