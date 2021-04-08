NYSSA NEWS

Lots of opportunities to support the Nyssa School District and its programming.

Nyssa. (File photo)

NYSSA – Hey Bulldogs! Time to celebrate students and support programs that provide funds for the Elementary School and FFA.

Nyssa Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will hold its “Drive for School Spirit” fundraiser in April. This is your opportunity to show your Bulldog Spirit by having a Bulldog paw or blue “N” on your driveway or sidewalk.

The cost is $25 each, with the forms and payment due by April 12. Forms can be obtained at any school building or at City Hall. For more information, contact [email protected].

Funds raised by the PTO support the teachers and students at the elementary school.

Nyssa FFA’s annual banquet and auction is Tuesday, April 13. The event will be a “drive thru” dinner at the district parking lot.

Tickets are $15 for a tri-tip dinner and the dinner ticket is also a raffle ticket.

Tickets can be obtained from any FFA member or contact the FFA via a ticket order form found on Facebook at NyssaFFA. Additional raffle tickets are available for $5 each or 5 for $20. There are five raffle items: two half hogs cut and wrapped, two “early entry” into the flower basket sale, and an FFA quilt. Proceeds from the event support FFA scholarships.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected]

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.