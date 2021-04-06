MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

The Vikings held off a determined Nyssa squad Friday night in the final game of the season for both teams.

Nyssa's Landon McDowall (5) reaches out to catch a pass as Vale's Brayden Gregory just misses the tip during a prep football game Friday night in Nyssa. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Santiago Miranda looks for an open running lane Friday night against Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Josh Ashby strips the ball from Vale's Tanner Steele (9) during first half action of their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Santiago Miranda sets up to catch a screen pass during a game Friday night against Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa quarterback Andrew Enders scrambles away from the Vale defense Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Nyssa defense swarms a Vale runner during first-half action Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa quarterback Andrew Enders follows his blockers on a run play against Vale Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's John Wolfe tackles a Nyssa player. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Tanner Steele (9) evades the Nyssa defense for a big gain. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Tanner Steele gets ready to release a pass Friday night against Nyssa. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Jackson Schaffeld (59) tackles Nyssa running back Caleb Benson. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Will Friend (52) and teammate Jackson Schaffeld (59) stop Nyssa's Andrew Enders. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Vale Vikings hold up the wagon wheel trophy of the Iron Bowl after their victory over Nyssa Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

