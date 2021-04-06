MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

The Vikings held off a determined Nyssa squad Friday night in the final game of the season for both teams.

Nyssa's Landon McDowall (5) reaches out to catch a pass as Vale's Brayden Gregory just misses the tip during a prep football game Friday night in Nyssa. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Santiago Miranda looks for an open running lane Friday night against Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Josh Ashby strips the ball from Vale's Tanner Steele (9) during first half action of their game Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa's Santiago Miranda sets up to catch a screen pass during a game Friday night against Vale. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa quarterback Andrew Enders scrambles away from the Vale defense Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Nyssa defense swarms a Vale runner during first-half action Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Nyssa quarterback Andrew Enders follows his blockers on a run play against Vale Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's John Wolfe tackles a Nyssa player. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Tanner Steele (9) evades the Nyssa defense for a big gain. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Tanner Steele gets ready to release a pass Friday night against Nyssa. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Jackson Schaffeld (59) tackles Nyssa running back Caleb Benson. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

Vale's Will Friend (52) and teammate Jackson Schaffeld (59) stop Nyssa's Andrew Enders. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

The Vale Vikings hold up the wagon wheel trophy of the 'Black and Blue' bowl after their victory over Nyssa Friday night. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell).

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this photo gallery incorrectly identified the title of the game as the "Iron Bowl." The correct name of the game is the "Black and Blue" bowl, sponsored by Munk Family Dental in Nyssa. The Enterprise apologizes for the error.

