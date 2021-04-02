MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

The Antelopes got another big game from key players to defeat Imbler while the Vikings could not control La Pine's ball-control offense in the second half last weekend.

Conley Martin (14) - seen above in a game against Crane earlier in the season - ran for 204 yards and four touchdowns to lead the Antelopes past Imbler last weekend. (For the Enterprise/Angie Sillonis).

LA PINE – Quarterback Tanner Steele tossed two touchdowns and ran for another for the Vale Vikings but La Pine used a ball-control offense in the second half to post a 24-18 win last Saturday.

After they trailed 16-0 in the second stanza, the Vikings (1-3) exploded for three touchdowns to get a 18-16 edge at the half. Steele ran for one touchdown and then threw scoring strikes to John Wolfe and Braden Gregory to take the lead.

“It was another close one. We had a couple of nice breaks in the second quarter and got our legs under us,” said Vale football coach Jeff Aldred.

La Pine (2-2) opened the second half with a long scoring drive to take the lead 24-18 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

“They went on a 14- or 18-play drive and we were gassed after that. They took it from 12 minutes down to four minutes,” said Aldred.

Steele finished the day 12 of 24 for 176 yards.

“He kept us in the game. He’s a great competitor,” Aldred said.

Aldred said once La Pine grabbed the lead they “played keep way.”

“They were a good team with a good game plan,” said Aldred.

Vale will travel to Nyssa Friday for a 7 p.m. game.

Adrian 68, Imbler 8

Conley Martin piled up 204 yards, ran for four touchdowns and tossed for another to lead the Antelopes past the Panthers Friday. Jace Martin ran for 107 yards and two touchdowns while Jace Batemen finished the day with 62 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

“Our offensive line did a great job adjusting to their different blitzes,” said Adrian coach Billy Wortman.Wortman also recognized Toby Clow, Manuel Aguirre and Trevor Bertalloto for their performances during the game.

In a battle of the unbeatens, The Antelopes (4-0) will travel to Dufur (4-0) for a Saturday game at noon.

Baker 41, Ontario 8

In other prep football action, last weekend Baker (2-2) defeated Ontario (1-3) 41-8.

“Baker’s a solid team. They’re physical up front with a few, smaller very athletic players on the perimeter,” said Ontario Coach Greg Simmons.

Ontario will host La Grande (2-0) Friday at 7 p.m.

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.