Frontline workers include postal, transit and manufacturing workers, housing, legal, and information workers, and energy, food service and grocery store workers. Also included in the governor’s order are people 16 and up with an underlying health condition and individuals living in a multigenerational household.

The Covid vaccine. (Liliana Frankel/The Enterprise)

ONTARIO – The pool of people eligible to get a Covid vaccine expanded as of April 1, making all frontline workers eligible in Malheur County.

Gov. Kate Brown agreed to let the county move up eligibility by several days.

Agricultural workers, homeless people, pregnant people, and people displaced by wildfires are still eligible. So too are adults over 65, medical workers, prison workers, and caretakers.

A vaccination clinic will be held by Malheur County Health Department until 7 p.m. Thursday, April 1, at the Four Rivers Cultural Center in Ontario.

Those considering attending the clinic should be prepared to stand outside in line or have someone else stand in line for them, and are invited to bring something to sit on. In addition, clinic attendees should be sure to wear a mask.

There is no cost associated with the vaccine, nor does one need insurance, although people with insurance are encouraged to bring their cards for administrative fees.

Meantime, Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario announced that it is scheduling appointments for vaccines to be administered at the hospital. To make an appointment, follow this link, or call (888) 578-2684.

And those eligible to receive the vaccine can also get in touch with the following providers to schedule an appointment:

Valley Family Health Care:

Vale, 541-473-2101

Ontario, 541-889-2340

Nyssa, 541-372-5738

TVWC, 541-881-2800

TVPC, 541-889-2668

Stark Medical, Ontario, 541-889-2244

Bi-Mart, Ontario, 541-889-2141

Malheur Drug, Vale, 541-473-3333

Malheur Memorial Health, Nyssa, 541-372-2211

Medicap Pharmacy, Nyssa, 541-372-2222

Walgreens, Ontario, 1-800-WALGREENS

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

