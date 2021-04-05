COMMUNITY NEWS

The event, held April 24, will give volunteers the chance to give back to their community.

A freshly painted fire hydrant, fruit of volunteer efforts past. (Photo submitted by the Ontario Hydrant Project).

ONTARIO – Civic-minded residents will get the chance to help their town in late April when the 11th Annual Community Serve Day kicks off.

The event, set for Saturday, April 24, will give volunteers the chance to work with others completing projects such as painting houses, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or fixing sidewalks.

The community event is seeking volunteers and ideas regarding projects. Interested individuals can go online to www.serveday.info

The deadline to submit project ideas is March 31.

News tip? Contact [email protected]

SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS

Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.

SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.

GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.

ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.