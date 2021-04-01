NYSSA NEWS

The Nyssa Public Library has a rich array of programming for local residents.

Nyssa. (Enterprise file photo)

The Nyssa Public Library, 319 Main St., offers a number of ways to learn, explore and connect to the world around us – and it is open!

If you don’t have a library card, get one and access a variety of activities and programs…plus books.

“The library is open! We are here to help anyway we can, and we have lots of great books to check out,” said Joelle Rau, library director.

Library hours are 12 noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday. Masks are required and patrons are asked to limit their browse time to 30 minutes. Computers are also available for those age 18 and over (or under age 18 accompanied by an adult) for 30-minute time slots.

The library is part of the Sage library system, which gives you access to books at 77 libraries in 15 counties. All you need is a library card and computer to access the Sage system and order books which are delivered to the Nyssa Library. Library staff can assist with signing onto the Sage system.

For those who are remaining socially distant, the library offers a hold and deliver system. You order the books and let the library staff know the date and time you will be at the library for pick up. Library staff will bring your books outside to the pickup location.

The library’s online offerings include:

• Storytime, designed for preschoolers, is live on Facebook each Tuesday at 11 a.m., offering stories, songs and poems. The late author Beverly Cleary said, “Children should learn that reading is pleasure, not just something that teachers make you do in school.” Storytime is a great way to introduce your child to libraries and develop a love of reading.

• “Creativebug” is an arts and crafts learning tool accessed using your library card. For those who prefer e-books or audio books, “Library2Go” is your access point for a variety of reading material. The “flipster” app offers a variety of online magazines.

For more information on programs offered at the Nyssa library, check out the library’s Facebook page: nyssapubliclibrary, web site: nyssalibrary.org, call 541-372-2978 or send an e-mail to [email protected].

Coming up, April is National Poetry Month, and the library is working on a “Poetry in a Can” teen activity. The library is looking for empty “Altoid” mints or similar tins for this activity. If you have some tins, contact the library.

Coming soon will be T-Mobile Wi-Fi hotspots available to those over age 18 with a library card. Grants from the Oregon State Library and the Institute of Museum and Library Services have enabled the library to partner with Worksource Oregon. The partnership provides a laptop for individuals to access unemployment information, filling out applications and hold zoom meetings or interviews.

Friends of the Nyssa Library volunteers are continuing their fundraising via book sales. As people have been cleaning out their personal libraries and donating books, the sales shelves are full. People can buy books at $5 per bag.

“Reading Colors Your World” will be the theme for summer reading. Watch for more details. Currently, the library is offering Oregon’s Dino Story from the Museum of Natural and Cultural History. The link is on the library’s Facebook page and there are a limited number of activity kits to go with the video. The library also offers a new “Take and Make” activity each week.

To have your Nyssa news in this column, contact Susan Barton at 541-372-5455 or [email protected].

