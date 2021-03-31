The Ontario boys soccer team's senior class has been playing together since the sixth grade, and described their bond as like a family. In this photo: Javier Conchas, Alex Solorio, José Anguiano, Alijah Huerta, Adrian Nuñez, Salvador Cuna, Erick Lopez, Junior Mireles and coach Jaime Gonzales and his assistant coach. The boys are currently 5-1-0, and this was their last home game of the season. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)
Ontario’s Marcos Bauer fights Four Rivers’ Sebastian Arocha for the ball. Ontario won the Saturday, March 27, 8-0.(The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)
Alijah Huerta dominates the ball. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)
Sebastian Arocha takes control of the ball. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)
Senior Erick Lopez hugs his family at a celebration of the graduating class. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel).
Ontario’s Boston García keeps the ball away from Four Rivers’ America Benitez and Yamilex Llanes. Ontario won the Saturday, March 27, match 3-0. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
Two players square off in a fight for the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
Four Rivers maintains possession of the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
Two players fight over the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)
SAFEGUARD YOUR LOCAL NEWS
Take one action today to help the Enterprise grow and do more for the community through accurate, fair reporting.
SUBSCRIBE: A monthly digital subscription is $5 a month.
GIFT: Give someone you know a subscription.
ONE-TIME PAYMENT: Contribute, knowing your support goes towards more local journalism you can trust.