MALHEUR COUNTY SPORTS

Ontario boys defeated Four Rivers 8-0, and Ontario girls defeated Four Rivers 3-0 on March 27.

The Ontario boys soccer team's senior class has been playing together since the sixth grade, and described their bond as like a family. In this photo: Javier Conchas, Alex Solorio, José Anguiano, Alijah Huerta, Adrian Nuñez, Salvador Cuna, Erick Lopez, Junior Mireles and coach Jaime Gonzales and his assistant coach. The boys are currently 5-1-0, and this was their last home game of the season. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Ontario’s Marcos Bauer fights Four Rivers’ Sebastian Arocha for the ball. Ontario won the Saturday, March 27, 8-0.(The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Alijah Huerta dominates the ball. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Sebastian Arocha takes control of the ball. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel)

Senior Erick Lopez hugs his family at a celebration of the graduating class. (The Enterprise/Liliana Frankel).

Ontario’s Boston García keeps the ball away from Four Rivers’ America Benitez and Yamilex Llanes. Ontario won the Saturday, March 27, match 3-0. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Two players square off in a fight for the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Four Rivers maintains possession of the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

Two players fight over the ball. (The Enterprise/Pat Caldwell)

