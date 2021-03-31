PUBLIC NOTICES

Estate of David A. Hickey

Notice to Interested Persons

In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of David A. Hickey Case No. 6158. Notice is hereby given that Inez Greenbank has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 31, 2021.

Publish Dates: March 31, 2021, and April 7 & 14, 2021.