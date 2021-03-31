PUBLIC NOTICES
Publications from local governments, private parties
Estate of David A. Hickey
The Enterprise
March 31, 2021 at 9:00am
Notice to Interested Persons
In the County Court of the State of Oregon for the County of Malheur. In the Matter of the Estate of David A. Hickey Case No. 6158. Notice is hereby given that Inez Greenbank has been appointed Personal Representative of the above estate. All persons having claims against the estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative at the office of her attorneys, Butler & Looney, P.C., 292 Main St. South, P.O. Box 430, Vale, Oregon 97918, within four months after the date of first publication of this Notice, or they may be barred. All persons whose rights may be affected by this proceeding may obtain additional information from the records of the Court, the Personal Representative, or the attorneys for the Personal Representative. DATED and first published March 31, 2021.
Publish Dates: March 31, 2021, and April 7 & 14, 2021.
YOUR GOVERNMENT Mar. 31
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley talks Covid relief, answers questions during Malheur County town hall
Merkley, speaking online, shared his thoughts on an ambitious national infrastructure plan and advocating higher education for all people.
MALHEUR COUNTY SCHOOLS Mar. 31
Ontario teachers face off with board, community over a possible return to school
Teachers said that they had exhausted the options for a return to in-person instruction in their research, but board and community members continued to clamor for some way to "get the kids back in school."
MALHEUR COUNTY PUBLIC SAFETY Mar. 31
Idaho man who sparked a New Year's Day manhunt last year sentenced to prison
Joshua B. Christoffersen, 41, of Caldwell, will be confined for 33 months after he pleaded guilty to numerous felony charges recently. Christoffersen engineered a rural crime spree before he was tracked down by police in a remote mining site 70 miles east of Vale.
EMPLOYMENT Mar. 31
They're hiring - local job openings
Positions include Fire Camp Support, Administrative Assistant, Production Worker, Counselor/Behavior Specialist, CNAs, Parts Dismantler
