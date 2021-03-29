Free COVID

Expanded hours at the Malheur County Health Department's Covid vaccination clinic this Thursday, plus new eligibility beginning April 5.

ONTARIO – The Malheur County Health Department will be host its usual vaccine clinic from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Four Rivers Cultural Center for all eligible people.

Adults age 45 and up with underlying health conditions, agricultural workers, homeless people, pregnant people, and people displaced by wildfires became eligible last week. All adults over 65, medical workers, prison workers, and caretakers are also still eligible.

Next week, frontline workers, those living in multigenerational households, and people ages 16 and up with an underlying health condition will become eligible.

Those considering attending the clinic should be prepared to stand outside in line or have someone else stand in line for them, and are invited to bring something to sit on. In addition, clinic attendees should be sure to wear a mask.

There is no cost associated with the vaccine, nor does one need insurance, although people with insurance are encouraged to bring their cards for administrative fees.

Alternately, those eligible to receive the vaccine can also get in touch with the following providers to schedule an appointment:

Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Ontario, Ontario, (888) 578-2684

Valley Family Health Care:

- Vale, 541-473-2101

- Ontario, 541-889-2340

- Nyssa, 541-372-5738

- TVWC, 541-881-2800

- TVPC, 541-889-2668

Stark Medical, Ontario, 541-889-2244

Bi-Mart, Ontario, 541-889-2141

Malheur Drug, Vale, 541-473-3333

Malheur Memorial Health, Nyssa, 541-372-2211

Medicap Pharmacy, Nyssa, 541-372-2222

Walgreens, Ontario, 1-800-WALGREENS or Walgreens.com

TESTING:

Free COVID-19 drive-up testing by appointment

Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.; Friday 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

Malheur County Health Department office, 1108 SW 4th St., Ontario

The Malheur County Health Department will offer BinaxNOW drive-up testing to those who live or work in Malheur County and have been in close contact with someone who has recently had COVID-19. Testing is free, with no insurance required, and results are available in 15 minutes.

Free COVID-19 drive-up testing, no appointment beeded

Tuesday, March 30, 2-3:30 p.m.

Nyssa High School

824 Adrian Blvd, Nyssa, Ore.

The Malheur County Health Department is offering free drive-up testing to anyone. BinaxNOW rapid tests will be used, and test-takers will be contacted only if their result is positive.

News tip? Contact reporter Liliana Frankel at [email protected] or 267-981-5577.

