Free WEATHER ALERT

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for high steady winds and gusts to 60 mph into early Monday morning.

ONTARIO – A weather front moving through overnight is expected to produce damaging winds of up to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

The weather service on Sunday issued a high wind warning for the area from midnight until 5 a.m. Monday. Winds out of the west are forecast to run 25 to 35 mph with the higher gusts.

“Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines. Power outages are possible,” the warning said.

The forecast is for the weather system to move into Malheur County from the northwest.

To report an outage, call Idaho Power at (208) 388-2323. You can also check out its outage map by this link HERE. Harney Electric Cooperative serves portions of western and southern Malheur County. To report an after hour outage in that region, call 541-589-4567.